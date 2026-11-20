WESTON, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Take a walk down Main Street in Weston, and you'll find historic buildings, one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants.

Marlon Martinez

"It's like stepping back in time, and when you come here, you just get a wonderful kind of Hallmark feel," said Erik Olson with the Weston Chamber of Commerce.

Tourism in Weston is booming

Olson says more people are discovering that charm. The Weston Chamber says its website drew more than 207,000 visitors last year — up 16 percent. Its social media content generated more than 5 million views, while Facebook page visits jumped 47 percent.

Marlon Martinez

That online interest is also showing up in person. Weston's 38th annual Applefest brought more than 27,000 visitors to a community of just 1,600 people.

Marlon Martinez

"We're kind of on a steady rise on our tourism. We've been the best day trip for like 20 some years, so it's just great," Olson said.

But it's not just about Applefest. With more than 35 events throughout the year, the chamber says there's always a reason to visit.

—'Best day trip': Weston tourism surges as visitors flock to historic town—

Tourism in Weston is booming

For businesses like Renditions Polish Pottery, those festivals can turn first-time visitors into return customers.

"I am always amazed how many people do say, 'I saw your billboard on I-29, and we just I've driven past for years, and we decided this is the year we're stopping,'" said Kristine Landhl.

Marlon Martinez

Landhl has been inside this location for 25 years now. She says that growth is driving business across town.

"I've seen the town go from two or three shops and a couple of antique shops to a vibrant, lovely community now," Landhl said.

The chamber hopes to keep that momentum going.

"We're always open, always open for business," Olson said.

There are several events happening in town, and in just a few weeks Snow Creek is opening, celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Check out upcoming events here.

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