Divided Platte County Commission allows sheriff to keep $315K budget error

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A split Platte County Commission voted to let the sheriff’s office retain an extra $315,000 in its equipment rental budget, funds that were added due to a clerical mistake.

County Auditor Kevin Robinson acknowledged that his office accidentally increased the line item from $35,000 to $350,000 during the final stages of the budget process.

Robinson later met with Platte County Sheriff Erik Holland and asked him to sign paperwork correcting the error, but Holland declined.

Speaking at the April 6 meeting, Holland said he intends to keep the funds, arguing there is no legal basis to reverse the mistake.

During the discussion, Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker noted that the sheriff’s office already received a larger allocation in the 2026 budget compared to 2025.

Commissioner Joe Vanover argued the money should be returned, comparing the situation to common financial errors. He said that just as a bank would correct an over-deposit or an employer would expect repayment of an overpayment, the same principle should apply in this case.

Vanover added that even if the department could use the funds, the ethical course would be to return the excess. He criticized Holland for refusing to correct what began as a $35,000 line item error that became $350,000, saying the sheriff is instead holding onto a $315,000 windfall and threatening legal action.

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