Dutch native in Parkville says Netherlands' World Cup match in Kansas City is 'a dream come true'

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Jules Van Dongen left the Netherlands a decade ago and settled in Parkville. He never imagined the country he left behind would one day show up in his new hometown.

Dutch native says ' World Cup match in Kansas City is 'a dream come true'

"Once they announced that it was going to be in Kansas City, I got really excited. Then the Netherlands qualified, and having a game here as well, it's a dream come true," Van Dongen said.

Jack McCormick

Soccer — or football, as he grew up calling it — has always been central to his identity, and something he has worked to pass on to his children in the Northland.

Jack McCormick

"We grew up with football, is what we call it," Van Dongen said.

"It's our number one sport. It's in our DNA, and you watch every game the Netherlands play," Van Dongen said.

Now the orange colors of his home country are everywhere — from Dutch-themed bars in Parkville to thousands of fans expected to take part in the Dutch Fan March before tonight's match.

NBC

"There's so many people, and it's such a great experience. It's just a big party," Van Dongen said.

The energy is reaching local businesses, too. At Style Vintage KC, Netherlands-themed T-shirts have been selling almost as fast as they can arrive.

Jack McCormick

"I have a box coming in today, and it's almost all spoken for," Brown said.

For Brown, the World Cup has delivered a meaningful boost.

Jack McCormick

"It's been wonderful for my small little business. This has been a dream, you know. We wouldn't have this kind of business without having the Netherlands here," Brown said.

For Van Dongen, the moment means something deeper.

"That's where I grew up. That's in my blood. I try to pass it on to my kids, and now I can share my culture with people from here," Van Dongen said.

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