KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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As students prepare to head back to the classroom, many families are looking for ways to save on school supplies, clothing and other essentials.

Missouri’s back-to-school sales tax holiday gives shoppers a chance to save by removing the state sales tax on certain qualifying items for a limited time.

Families look to take advantage of Missouri's tax-free weekend

The tax-free weekend runs Friday through Sunday, allowing families to purchase eligible items without paying Missouri’s 4.225% state sales tax.

What items qualify?

The tax break applies to several back-to-school essentials, including:



Clothing: Items priced at $100 or less per item

School supplies: Up to $50 per purchase

Computer software: Up to $350

Personal computers: Up to $1,500

Computer accessories: Up to $1,500

For many families, the savings come at a key time as they finish checking items off their school supply lists.

Steve Silvestri

“The timing for tax-free weekend is kind of perfect for families right before the school year starts, and so I think it’s very helpful to make it manageable for families to get all the things on the supply list,” said Mildred Pope, a parent and teacher.

Pope said the savings can especially help families shopping for multiple children and teachers stocking up on supplies for their classrooms.

“It goes a long way, especially for those items that are not really for kids, like the tissue boxes and the Clorox wipes and all the things,” Pope said.

What shoppers should know

While Missouri’s state sales tax is waived on qualifying items, shoppers may still see some local sales taxes depending on where they shop.

Parents say planning ahead can also help make the most of the weekend, especially when shopping for popular school supplies that may sell quickly.

The Missouri tax-free weekend ends Sunday night.

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