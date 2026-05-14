'Feels like a boat on choppy waters': Repairs to Route FF near Parkville aims to improve safety

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Drivers on FF Highway near Parkville are set to see improvements aimed at addressing the road’s deteriorating condition.

Repairs to Route FF near Parkville aims to improve safety and road conditions

The Missouri Department of Transportation said corridor upgrades to Route FF have been planned for several years and are designed to improve safety, drainage, and pavement conditions along the roadway.

Steve Silvestri

“We know there’s some issues out there. That’s why the project was put together,” said Greg Bolon, district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Marlon Martinez

According to MoDOT, the project stretches from Rush Creek Bridge to Crooked Road and will include drainage and erosion improvements, pavement resurfacing, and guardrail replacements. The work will also involve replacing some culvert pipes and rehabilitating others to help prevent erosion along the roadway slopes.

Residents who reached out to me described the road as dangerous, deteriorating, and difficult to drive on.

Marlon Martinez

"I definitely think the road needs redone," said McKayla Minarsky.

Minarsky described the physical sensation of driving on it.

Steve Silvestri

"We're in the car and it's literally like. I felt like we were on a teeter totter almost. I mean, it's just so bumpy and uneven and just crazy," Minarsky said.

Bolon said the project is expected to be completed this year and asked for patience from drivers who use the highway regularly.

"Asking for everyone's patience because there are a lot of things going on on this, especially with the drainage work to be done, the pipe replacements and some of that," Bolon said.

You can check progress, updates, and alerts of the FF project on MoDOt's website.

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