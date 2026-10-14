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A Kansas City nonprofit has spent decades working to bridge the education gap in Honduras — bringing thousands of books to classrooms that once had none and welcoming Honduran teachers to the Kansas City area to learn from local educators.

Friends United bridges education gap between Kansas City and Honduras

For some children in Honduras, something as simple as a book can be hard to find. I know this first-hand, being born and raised there.

Jack McCormick

According to UNICEF, about 28 percent of children ages 3 to 17 are out of school in Honduras. It is why Friends United has spent decades working to give teachers and students more tools.

Friends United

Paulette Baker Eubanks helped start Friends United after her first trip to Honduras in 1987. She says they found classrooms with dozens of students — and sometimes, not a single book.

Friends United

"If you don't have the resources, then you cannot have equal education," Eubanks said.

"We kept thinking, how can you teach a child to read without a book? So that's why we have taken so many 1000s of books over the years," Eubanks said.

The organization has since taken thousands of books to Honduras. But the work goes beyond books.

Friends United

Now, teachers from Honduras are also coming to Kansas City — to see local educators in action.

"Independence School District has just opened their doors to us, and they allow us to come in and see best teaching practices in action."

The idea is to take those lessons back home — and adapt them to their own classrooms.

Jack McCormick

Bessy Morales is a retired teacher from Honduras, but her passion in the classroom has continued — now serving as president of the organization in Honduras. She says the opportunity to learn from teachers in Kansas City is helping empower their own.

"Es muy significativo para mí porque el impacto que causa en los maestros que visitan las escuelas aquí es algo que me llena mucho de ver," said Morales

Friends United

"It is very meaningful to me because seeing the impact it has on the teachers who visit the schools here is something that truly fulfills me," Morales said.

"Aprendemos estrategias y vemos de qué manera podemos hacer la diferencia en los niños que están a nuestro cargo," said Morales

"We learn strategies and look at how we can make a difference in the lives of the children in our care," Morales said.

For an organization that started with a trip to a small village in Honduras, the goal remains the same: give children a better chance to learn.

"Better-educated people choose better leaders and become better neighbors."

Friends United says the community in Kansas City can help — whether through a donation, supporting its book program, or helping provide resources for teachers.

You can learn more about their mission here.

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