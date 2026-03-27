KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

The city of Gladstone is investing in several new projects, including parks, public spaces, and a new event venue, designed to grow the city and bring the community together while preserving its history.

Gladstone looks ahead with new developments aimed at growth

One of the largest projects centers around the Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum. The site will soon feature the city's newest project, the AJ Barn, which is set to open this summer.

Steve Silvestri

"The house was recognized as one of the oldest continually lived in home from 1831 to 2005," Linda Borders, with the city of Gladstone, said.

Steve Silvestri

Borders said the new AJ Barn will transform the historic site into more than just a look at the past, blending history with modern uses like events and education.

Steve Silvestri

"The home is more of a museum and the new Atkins-Johnson Barn will be an more of an event venue where we can have events, celebrations, weddings," Borders said.

"It's going to be a real great community element. A really great resource. We’ve had this barn for a while and museum is great, but this will allow more people to come and enjoy the land and enjoy the space," Nikki Lansford said.

Steve Silvestri

The city's growth plan also includes an all-inclusive playground at Flora Park and Gladstone's first dog park.

"We are all about connecting our community and our residents. I think it’s easy these days it's easy to be holed up in your home or on your phone. So having opportunities and areas where our residents can get out and enjoy the space," Lansford said.

Steve Silvestri

While the farm dates back nearly two centuries, city leaders say its future is just getting started. Gladstone is also preparing to host several major events this year, including FIFA World Cup watch parties and the annual 4th of July celebration.

"I think it’s important that we understand the history where we came from where we are today and for future generations to see what this new structure is going to bring to the community in the future," Borders said.

—