KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Go North KC is partnering with the City of Liberty to host the first of seven free FIFA World Cup watch parties in the Northland, giving residents a chance to be part of the once-in-a-lifetime experience close to home.

Go North KC, Liberty team up to bring free FIFA World Cup watch parties to the Northland

The first watch party will be held tonight at Liberty High School Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m., with kickoff for the Team USA vs. Paraguay match at 8 p.m.

The event will feature food, family activities and appearances by Sporting KC. Admission is free for everyone.

“Everybody's welcome, whether you're from Olathe or Ohio, we want you here as friends and family. It's completely free, and it's going to be a really great community event," said Megan Sahlfeld, tourism director for Clay County.

Sahlfeld said the Northland's inclusion in World Cup celebrations was essential.

"It was critical I mean, we love our Northland communities. I am from here, born and raised here. I'm raising my family here. It just absolutely is critical that we are a part of all this fun. We have so much to offer, and we have so much to learn from our guests too. It's gonna be a wonderful experience all the way around," Sahlfeld said.

More information on ways to celebrate the World Cup in the Northland is available on Go North KC's website.

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