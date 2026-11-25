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Grocery stores are preparing for a busy day as shoppers make last-minute trips to pick up items ahead of Thanksgiving.

At Price Chopper near 103rd Street and State Line Road, employees are stocking shelves and preparing for an increase in customers heading into the holiday.

Grocery stores across Kansas City prepare for Thanksgiving rush

Bradley Banken, a representative with Price Chopper, says stores have added extra staff to help keep shelves stocked and make the shopping experience as smooth as possible

Fabian Rosales

“It's definitely going to be busy, but we're going to do everything in our power to make sure that all customers have a seamless experience,” Banken said.

He says preparation for the holiday starts well before Thanksgiving, with stores making sure they have enough inventory of popular items and employees available to help shoppers.

For anyone still needing to make a grocery run, Price Chopper stores will open at 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and close at 1 p.m.

That gives shoppers a few more hours to pick up forgotten ingredients or last-minute items before the holiday.

Price Chopper is also offering a Black Friday deal. Customers can purchase $100 gift cards for $85.

Banken says the promotion is one way the company hopes to give back to the community during a season when many families are managing additional expenses.

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