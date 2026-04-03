KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

Families are feeling the pinch of high prices this Easter weekend, from the gas pump to their holiday plans.

High prices put pressure on Northland families and businesses this Easter weekend

As gas prices continue to climb, drivers are feeling the impact every time they fill up, forcing them to decide what is most important.

Marlon Martinez

"It's definitely going up and spending a lot more to fill up the tank," Sarah Killbury said.

With little choice but to pay for fuel, some families are cutting back on their holiday spending.

Steve Silvestri

"As far as Easter weekend, definitely, like Easter dinner, feeding the family, definitely reconsidering what kind of things we're going to be purchasing," Sarah said.

Steve Silvestri

Inside White Farmhouse Flowers and Gifts in Parkville, Easter displays are set with everything from flowers to basket items ready for customers.

“We have a little section of Easter and then we also have kids clothes that has a lot of Easter stuff and great stuff for baskets and things like that," said Denise Glancer.

Steve Silvestri

Glancer, the owner of White Farmhouse Flowers, said shoppers are paying close attention to prices.

"People are very conscientious about pricing, and they're, you know, what they have to spend right now," Glancer said.

The rising costs are not just impacting families at the pump; they are also affecting businesses.

Steve Silvestri

"When gas is $4 a gallon, it’s tough," said Glancer. "We try to keep everything in range for everybody."

Rising costs, including tariffs, are adding pressure and forcing small businesses to adjust.

"We’ll try our hardest to keep our prices down, but when prices creep up, we have to creep up too," Glancer said.

For families, the economic pressure can make holiday traditions harder to balance.

Steve Silvestri

"Things are like burning behind you, and you're trying to create, like, lasting memories for your family and have everything be happy and and all of that, but, but yeah, definitely a little heavier in the last couple years," Sarah said.

To help customers, White Farmhouse Flowers is offering 25% off all Easter items until Saturday.

—