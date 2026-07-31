Historic Swope Memorial Golf Course opening delayed after overnight rain

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 18 months of renovations, one of Kansas City's most historic public golf courses was ready to welcome golfers back to the fairways on Friday, but that was delayed a day by overnight rain.

Historic Swope Memorial Golf Course reopens after $10 million renovation

The course will now officially open to the public on Saturday morning.

Steve Silvestri

Swope Memorial Golf Course underwent a $10 million restoration designed to preserve the nearly century-old course while modernizing it for future generations.

The extensive project included the reconstruction of all greens, tee boxes, bunkers and cart paths, along with the installation of a new irrigation system, pump station and irrigation pond. Clubhouse and site improvements were also completed during the renovation.

The restoration was led by CE Golf Design and aimed to bring the course back to legendary golf course architect A.W. Tillinghast's original 1934 vision.

Steve Silvestri

While the renovation carries a $10 million price tag, city officials say taxpayers are not paying for the project.

According to Kansas City Parks & Recreation, the renovation is being funded entirely through golf course revenue, with $8.5 million financed through debt service and $1.5 million coming from golf course reserves.

Officials said Kansas City's municipal golf courses are supported by the revenue they generate rather than tax dollars.

Golfers say they're eager to experience the renovated course.

"I hear it's a fan favorite out here in these neck of the woods," golfer Darian Taylor said. "I've never played there before the renovations, but I'm super excited to get out there here pretty soon."

Steve Silvestri

Taylor, who has been golfing for about a year, said he's excited to see Kansas City continue investing in the sport.

"I think golf is one of those games where it's not so much about your skill set," Taylor said. "Access is obviously a big piece of that... it's exciting to see a city kind of adopting and diving into something that people are so passionate about."

For longtime golfer Michael Jones, the reopening is about more than new greens and bunkers.

Steve Silvestri

"That's been there for a long time," Jones said. "The old boys had tournaments there back in the day."

Jones said he has been watching the renovations for months while waiting for the gates to reopen.

"I'm excited," he said. "I've been going by. I keep seeing the gates locked up... I've been waiting to play it."

He believes the course was due for an update.

"I'm glad they did it because it was kind of needing some attention," Jones said. "It was an older course, so now they've more or less updated it."

The anticipation surrounding the reopening has already been evident. Opening-day tee times sold out in just 25 minutes.

Golfers can reserve tee times up to seven days in advance through the course's online reservation system.

Golfers who had tee times on Friday are being rescheduled to other days.

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