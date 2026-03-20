'I feel like it's coming': Northland neighbors push for Trader Joe's location closer to home

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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If you love Trader Joe’s, you might understand the frustration.

Northland neighbors push for Trader Joe's location closer to home

A growing number of Northland residents say they’re tired of driving across the Kansas City metro just to shop at the popular grocery chain—and now, they’re pushing to bring one closer to home.

Steve Silvestri

Karen Labianca says she's driving more than 30 minutes—sometimes close to an hour on a roundtrip—just to get to the nearest store.

“It’s a whole hour of traveling just to shop at Trader Joe’s,” Karen Labianca said.

For neighbors in the Thousand Oaks area, who have been advocating for a store to open in the Northland for year, they said the drive is worth it.

Marlon Martinez

“I just like their items that you can’t get anywhere else,” said Karen, a longtime customer. “They’re very special. My family has been shopping there all our lives.

Residents say the Northland’s rapid growth is exactly why the area makes sense for a new location.

Steve Silvestri

“Well, we love the Northland. It’s growing like crazy,” said Anita Vanvickle.

That growth has many believing the area is ready—not just for more development—but for a store they say would thrive.

However, when asked about a potential Northland location, Trader Joe’s told me there are no current plans to open a store in the area.

The news drew disappointment from residents eager to see one nearby.

Still, it hasn’t stopped the push.

Steve Silvestri

“I feel like it’s coming,” Stacey Vizcarra said. “We’re just the next big thing to happen up here—we’re just booming.”

Despite the setback, residents say they’re not giving up.

Trader Joe’s says it is always evaluating new locations, and shoppers can submit requests for stores in their communities.

For now, Northland neighbors say they’ll keep making the drive—while hoping one day, the store comes to them.

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