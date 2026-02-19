'I'm excited about this': Downtown Parkville's 40+ small businesses prepare for FIFA World Cup visitors

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Just a few months away from the FIFA World Cup taking over Kansas City, businesses in Parkville are already preparing to welcome thousands of soccer fans to the area.

I spoke to business owners in downtown Parkville who say they can't wait to show visitors what this charming Missouri town has to offer.

The World Cup excitement is building throughout downtown Parkville, and it's showing up in the places that keep this town moving – its small businesses.

Sydney Kincaid, owner of Parkville Needlpoint House, opened her shop because she felt Parkville needed something that matched its charm.

"I feel like Parkville deserved a little needle point shop. It's just the most charming town, and it's kind of a charming craft as well," Kincaid said.

With the World Cup coming, she says the goal is simple – showing visitors what this city has to offer.

"It's everything. It's so exciting. I'm excited for people to just get a little slice of the Midwest and see what Kansas City is all about," Kincaid said.

Downtown Parkville now has more than 40 small businesses, which means World Cup energy doesn't stop at one store.

Melanie Hewins, who owns Imagine Studios KC, grew up in Parkville and says this downtown has always felt like home.

"The minute that I hit the Parkville area, is when my heart says I'm home. And so you want to see your home be a place that is vibrant, and you want it to be alive and you want it to be welcoming," Hewins said.

This summer, she'll welcome thousands of soccer fans inside her store with special World Cup-themed activities.

"We will have a lot of things going on from I have the cutest little soccer balls that people can paint. We'll have some merch that people can do. A lot of times, if you do like the pottery wheel or paint your own pottery, you have to wait to pick it up. But we're going to have things that people can make and take and so lots of fun projects that go along with the theme," Hewins said.

Her goal is making Parkville a destination for World Cup visitors.

"I hope people will come and see us. I hope people will cross the river and go and explore, and I hope that we provide a welcoming community for people of the world, because I think that's important," Hewins said.

Both stores are looking to extend their hours to meet the needs of visitors during the World Cup.

