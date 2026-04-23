'I'm forever a Royals fan': North KC fans react as Royals stadium vision slips away from Northland

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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After years of discussion and anticipation, Clay County is officially out of the running for a new stadium tied to the Kansas City Royals — leaving many Northland residents with mixed emotions.

North KC fans react as Royals stadium vision slips away from Northland

For the past years, multiple sites were considered for the Royals’ future home, including a location in Clay County. New renderings showed what a stadium in North Kansas City could have looked like — a vision that, for many, felt within reach.

Steve Silvestri

“I just love the Royals. I love that they're for Kansas City, and I've always loved them. I love Kaufman stadium," said Sheri Williams.

But following the major announcement on the team's future, that possibility is no longer on the table.

Steve Silvestri

“I think it's going to disappoint a lot of fans, no matter where they go,” said North Kansas City resident David Schimanski.

Others took a broader view, saying the team’s identity goes beyond location.

Steve Silvestri

“That’s Kansas City,” said resident Terri Kipper. “You can’t win everything.”

Talks between North Kansas City and the Royals ended back in January, though the area remained part of the broader conversation until recently.

Following the announcement, Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte released a statement congratulating the Royals, saying:

"Congratulations to Kansas City, the Royals and Governor Mike Kehoe on their announcement today.

One of the biggest opportunities for Clay County has been our experience with the Royals. Regardless of whether you are in favor or opposed to the Northland option, one thing is undeniable, Clay County has proven we can enter into high-level negotiations literally at a major league level.

We showed up. We competed. And we proved we belong in those conversations. Clay County is now on the radar for future large-scale opportunities, and we are prepared for the next project — whatever the size or complexity.”

Despite the outcome, many residents say their support for the team remains unchanged.

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