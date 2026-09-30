'It makes everything more difficult': Gas costs hit food delivery drivers

PARKVILLE, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Tyrus Messa started driving for DoorDash because he needed work that fit around his family.

"I actually started DoorDashing because I needed a job that was a little more versatile," Messa said.

The flexibility he found now comes at a steep cost. Gas prices have climbed sharply, and for Messa — who relies on DoorDash as his only full-time job — every delivery has become a financial calculation.

"I used to be able to get through a shift with about $10 to $15 in gas and now I probably need 20 to 25 just to do that," Messa said.

—Gas costs hit food delivery drivers—

Gas prices hit food delivery driver

Messa earns about $300 a week but spends roughly $150 of that on gas. That reality forces him to weigh each order before accepting it.

"Sometimes where it's like on — it's right on the line, and you know, I have to try to make a decision, and sometimes it ends up being worth it, and sometimes it doesn't," Messa said.

Jack McCormick

He says he has been putting in longer hours to compensate.

"I've definitely worked more the past — probably since about February, I would say. Definitely working more a little like a few more hours each day just to make up for it," Messa said.

Jack McCormick

Messa is not alone. AAA reports the national average for regular gasoline is now about $4.46 a gallon, up from $3.13 a year ago.

A Georgetown University study found 7 in 10 Americans are struggling to afford at least one basic need — including housing, food, health care or child care.

Georgetown University

Messa has even looked into getting a hybrid or electric vehicle, hoping it could help him cut down on gas costs. For now, he says he is focused on pushing through.

"I really just have to kind of stay strong right now, and hope that eventually things will kind of go back to normal," Messa said.

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