'It's not about tickets it's about people stopping': bill that increases stop-arm fines headed to governor

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A bill that would increase fines for drivers who pass stopped school buses is headed to Gov. Mike Kehoe's desk after Missouri lawmakers passed it last week as the legislative session wrapped up.

Missouri bill that increases stop-arm fines headed to governor's desk

The legislation, pushed by Rep. Mike Jones, would raise the mandatory fine for a stop arm violation from $130.50 to $500. If signed, the new fines would take effect next school year.

The Platte County R-3 School District says it will end this school year with more than 350 stop arm violations recorded.

Steve Silvestri

Andrea Rodriguez, a parent, said the current fine was not enough of a deterrent.

"Our children are very precious, and for me, I feel like their safety is my number one priority," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she was surprised to learn how low the existing penalty was.

"I had no idea that it was that low of a fine," said Rodriguez

She said she hopes the higher fine will make a difference.

"To just know that this law being passed is going to escalate that fine and hopefully deter a few more people from not following the law," Rodriguez said.

Steve Silvestri

JT Thomas, the director of transportation for the Platte County R3 School District, has tracked these violations for years. He said he is hopeful the bill will bring real change.

"I'm excited for next year that, you know, this people will maybe stop to think about it, and that's really the key, is to stop doing it," said Thomas.

Rodriguez echoed that sentiment, saying even a partial reduction in violations would be meaningful.

"Even if it's like 50% less, I mean, that would, that would definitely really be appreciated to just have them follow the laws and keep our children in mind when they're deciding to pass those buses," said Rodriguez.

The bill would go into effect by next school year.

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