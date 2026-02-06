'It's what we need right now': Puerto Rican community in Kansas City, local businesses celebrate Super Bowl

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Super Bowl weekend in Kansas City looks different this year, but local businesses and residents are embracing the change by celebrating Bad Bunny's halftime show performance.

With the Kansas City Chiefs not playing in Sunday's big game, small shops are switching their focus from the usual red and gold team colors to honor the Puerto Rican megastar who will headline the halftime show.

At Eileen's Colossal Cookies, they're creating Bad Bunny-themed cookies that fans are ordering by the dozen.

"This year has definitely been different, but it's been a good opportunity to switch it up and focus more on Bad Bunny," said Riley Adams manager at Eileen's Colossal Cookies.

The shop prides itself on connecting with what matters to their community.

"We always look trying to really show that what we care about is important to us. We put a lot of effort into our cookies," they said.

Customers are responding enthusiastically to the themed treats.

"The other day, she ordered like two dozen. She saw us online and said, 'I love that you guys are doing that,'" the representative added.

For Puerto Ricans in Kansas City, this weekend represents something deeper than entertainment. Raquel McCommon, who was born and raised in the United States but has Puerto Rican heritage through her mother's side, says the culture has always been central to her identity.

"Bad Bunny has been around for a long time, but Bad Bunny for the world is now well known," McCommon said.

She emphasizes the importance of cultural representation on such a massive platform.

"It is really important to know that it's our own culture and community," McCommon said.

Beyond the music, McCommon believes Bad Bunny will use this opportunity to share meaningful messages.

"He's going to use his platform to continue to spread his message of love over hate, continue to spread his message of our culture and identity and also have a lot of fun and vibrancy, because we really need that right now," she said.

For McCommon, moments like these hold special significance for cultural pride and representation.

"Yo soy boricua pa' que tú lo sepas" ("I'm Puerto Rican so you know it"), she said.

Eileen's Colossal Cookies will continue taking orders for their Bad Bunny-themed treats through Saturday.

