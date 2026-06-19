Kansas City small businesses hope World Cup crowds will boost sales at Union Station marketplace

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Rows of local businesses from across the Kansas City metro have taken over Grand Hall at Union Station, as part of the City of Entrepreneurs Marketplace — a space created to give small businesses an economic opportunity during the World Cup.

Kansas City small businesses hope World Cup crowds will boost sales

"It's a great place to come and shop multiple places at once and support local," co-owner of Lottie and Lou Amy Reik said.

Jack McCormick

With nearly 100 vendors under one roof, the marketplace is designed to showcase Kansas City to visitors from around the world. But after the first week, some vendors say the crowds have not matched their expectations.

"It's not this crowd we anticipated," Reik said.

Jack McCormick

Reik, whose family-owned business invested in one of the marketplace spaces, said she had hoped to reach new customers during one of the biggest events in Kansas City history.

"It's huge," said Reik. "It's huge just to spread our name, grow as a business."

The marketplace allowed businesses from across the metro to rent out a booth space. this gives smaller businesses that may be further from where all the World Cup activations are happening to be seen.

Jack McCormick

She believes some people may be avoiding downtown out of concern over heavy congestion — but says those fears are unfounded.

"I just want everyone to know not to be afraid to come downtown, that it isn't crazy traffic or anything," Reik said.

Jack McCormick

Union Station leaders say 15,000 visitors came to the marketplace in its first 5 days. Lauren Kovarna said she hopes the space helps showcase the best of Kansas City to an international audience.

"We have almost 100 vendors here giving guests a taste of what Kansas City has to offer," Kovarna said.

With several weeks of World Cup activities still ahead, vendors say they remain hopeful — and are calling on locals to show up.

Jack McCormick

"It's hard, especially for small companies that are here. I mean, I just want everyone in Kansas City to come out and support all the vendors here," Reik said.

The marketplace is open Thursday through Sunday for the next three weeks.

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