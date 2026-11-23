KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Kansas City International Airport is preparing for the holiday rush.

KCI expects busy Thanksgiving week

AAA expects more than 80 million Americans to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, with nearly 6 million flying.

Fabian Rosales

From Arizona to Chicago, and even Cabo, travelers are heading in different directions.

Some leaving from KCI said they've been planning their trip for months.

Fabian Rosales

A group traveling to Arizona for a holiday wedding said they, "wanted to get ahead of the record travel."

"It's absolutely insane, especially as college students when we just want to go home," another traveler said.

Fabian Rosales

For the Kansas City Aviation Department, the holiday means more people passing through the airport.

KCI officials expect a 3.8 percent increase this week compared to last year.

"Really, a lot along the lines of what we saw during the World Cup this summer, especially our busiest day, which should be that Sunday following Thanksgiving," said Jackson Overstreet with the Kansas City Aviation Department.

Fabian Rosales

Officials believe Wednesday — the day before Thanksgiving — and the Sunday following Thanksgiving will be among their busiest days.

The biggest crowds are expected in the early morning, and again after 2 p.m.

KCI officials suggest giving yourself extra time driving to the airport, and checking for available parking before leaving at FlyKC.com.

Fabian Rosales

"I think the biggest thing is one, take a breath. I mean, everyone is going to be going through the same thing you are in this situation, and so take a moment, pause a little bit. It will be okay," Overstreet said.

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