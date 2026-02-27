KCI, Northland organizations implementing multilingual signage and services for FIFA World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Kansas City's KCI airport and Northland organizations are breaking down language barriers ahead of the FIFA World Cup this summer, as the city prepares to host six matches.

Airport officials say KCI will serve as the first impression of Kansas City — and in many cases, the United States — for international visitors arriving this summer. Officials are prioritizing multilingual signage and communication services to ensure every fan feels welcomed.

Jackson Overstreet with the city's aviation department said the airport is expecting its busiest stretch in history.

"We're looking at June and July 2026… surpassing those two months back in 2024 so we're anticipating our biggest two months in the history of the airport during the World Cup," Overstreet said.

Overstreet said the experience fans have from the moment they land is a top priority.

"We want to make sure the moment they get off their plane… they have an incredible experience," Overstreet said.

Part of that effort includes updated signage throughout the terminal. Overstreet said the airport is working on multilingual wayfinding signs to help travelers navigate the facility.

"We are looking at different language signage, just some basic way finding signage throughout the airport so people know, okay, go this direction to get the baggage claim. Here's where this concourse is," Overstreet said.

KCI already offers language translation through its Language Line service. Two information desks are available to travelers — one located inside the terminals and another in baggage claim.

Overstreet said the airport plans to prioritize Dutch, German, Spanish and Arabic, as those are the primary languages spoken by teams playing matches in Kansas City.

In the Northland, community organizations are also preparing for the influx of international visitors.

Megan Sahfeld with Go North KC said the organization has been working across the region to get businesses and attractions ready for World Cup guests.

"We are working very closely with all of our communities, cities, businesses and attractions and all the partners in the Northland to make sure that folks are ready," Sahfeld said.

Go North KC recently launched a website showcasing everything the Northland has to offer. The site includes a language selector, making it accessible to visitors regardless of their native language.

"Anytime you have a an event of this scope with multi national folks coming from everywhere, language barriers are concerned, but technology has made it so easy. So we just launched the full website for go north KC, with our language selector at the top, so you can just click on the language that you have," Sahfeld said.

While Kansas City is the smallest host city for the World Cup, Overstreet said the city is determined to make its mark.

"We don't have the resources of a place like a Dallas or New York, but we have the heart, we have the energy. We're going to put together a great show," Overstreet said.

