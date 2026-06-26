KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Kansas City International Airport is bracing for one of its busiest stretches of the year as Fourth of July holiday travel overlaps with the ongoing World Cup.

KCI travelers feel the pinch as Fourth of July rush overlaps with World Cup crowds

Travelers at KCI are already feeling the impact — not just in crowded terminals, but in their wallets.

Steve Silvestri

From vacationers to soccer fans, terminals at KCI are expected to stay busy as travel demand continues to climb.

For some families, that meant locking in plans months ago to avoid higher prices.

"Flights around Fourth of July were a little pricey, but we wanted to see our family, so it felt worth it," said Jillian Dahl.

Steve Silvestri

Dahl and her family are headed to New Jersey for the Fourth of July. She says they booked their trip more than 6 months ago — before World Cup travel really took off. But with so many people traveling, reworking their plans was easier said than done.

"We actually tried to alter our plans home, and there was very limited options because of everything going on," said Dahl.

Others who waited longer to book say they noticed the difference in costs, too.

Steve Silvestri

"Absolutely. Well it's that time of year. Price of gas goes up, price airfare goes up, because people want to go do fun things."

Jill Schaardt booked her trip about a month in advance and believes waiting any longer would have meant paying even more.

Steve Silvestri

"There's so much going on. I'd say just take advantage of some of the deals that are going on and make the most of it," said Schaardt.

With holiday travelers and World Cup visitors sharing the airport, KCI officials say the best strategy is arriving early and expect busier-than-usual terminals.

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