Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News2026 FIFA World Cup

Actions

KCI travelers feel the pinch as Fourth of July rush overlaps with World Cup crowds

KCI travelers feel the pinch as Fourth of July rush overlaps with World Cup crowds
KCI travelers feel the pinch as Fourth of July rush overlaps with World Cup crowds
Posted
and last updated

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.


Kansas City International Airport is bracing for one of its busiest stretches of the year as Fourth of July holiday travel overlaps with the ongoing World Cup.

KCI travelers feel the pinch as Fourth of July rush overlaps with World Cup crowds

Travelers at KCI are already feeling the impact — not just in crowded terminals, but in their wallets.

KCI Airport

From vacationers to soccer fans, terminals at KCI are expected to stay busy as travel demand continues to climb.

For some families, that meant locking in plans months ago to avoid higher prices.

"Flights around Fourth of July were a little pricey, but we wanted to see our family, so it felt worth it," said Jillian Dahl.

Jillian Dahl

Dahl and her family are headed to New Jersey for the Fourth of July. She says they booked their trip more than 6 months ago — before World Cup travel really took off. But with so many people traveling, reworking their plans was easier said than done.

"We actually tried to alter our plans home, and there was very limited options because of everything going on," said Dahl.

Others who waited longer to book say they noticed the difference in costs, too.

Jill Schaardt

"Absolutely. Well it's that time of year. Price of gas goes up, price airfare goes up, because people want to go do fun things."

Jill Schaardt booked her trip about a month in advance and believes waiting any longer would have meant paying even more.

KCI Airport

"There's so much going on. I'd say just take advantage of some of the deals that are going on and make the most of it," said Schaardt.

With holiday travelers and World Cup visitors sharing the airport, KCI officials say the best strategy is arriving early and expect busier-than-usual terminals.

Marlon Martinez

Report a typo

KSHB 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's how to get KSHB 41 back on DirecTV