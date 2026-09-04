KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

63,100 passengers are expected to leave KCI Airport this Labor Day weekend, and for many of them, cost was a major part of the conversation.

Labor Day travelers find ways to cut costs on flights, road trips, and last-minute getaways

Some booked months in advance. Others leaned on travel rewards points.

Byron Moore and his family are headed to Texas on a last-minute trip — one that credit card and airline points made significantly cheaper.

Steve Silvestri

"Points, a lot of points. So, we used some credit card points for the hotel, and then airline points," Moore said.

Without those points, Moore estimated the trip would have cost around $1,500 for about three days.

Steve Silvestri

AAA says the average domestic flight this Labor Day weekend is up 2% from last year. One group of friends said they started watching prices months ago and shifted their travel days to find better deals.

"We had worked on it for a while. I mean, we had been watching flights and kind of trying to decide when we wanted to buy," one traveler said.

Steve Silvestri

"That's one of the reasons we're going Thursday through Tuesday, because the prices were a little more economical," another said.

For those skipping the airport, the cost of driving is also a factor. Millions more travelers are expected to hit the road this weekend, where gas is nearly $4 a gallon. Moore said that played into his decision to fly.

KSHB 41

"It's 100 bucks a tank of gas, too, so you have to look at that as well," Moore said.

Whether through points, planning ahead, or splitting costs, travelers say saving money on the way there means having more to spend once they arrive.

"Go on the trip. Just enjoy it, right? Yes. Life's too short," one traveler said.

KCI officials advise travelers heading to the airport to arrive early. There are several parking options. You can find availability here.

—