Missouri bill to increase school bus stop-arm fines advances to Senate

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A Missouri bill aimed at cracking down on drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses is now moving forward in the legislative process.

House Bill 2742 would significantly increase penalties for stop-arm violations — a growing safety concern across the state — and has now been sent to the Missouri Senate for consideration.

What the bill would do

The legislation, sponsored by State Rep. Mike Jones of Kansas City, focuses on strengthening consequences for drivers who fail to stop when a school bus has its stop-arm extended and red lights flashing.

Under the proposal:



First-time fines would increase to at least $500

Repeat offenses could climb into the thousands of dollars within a five-year period

Drivers could face license suspension and points added to their record

School districts could install stop-arm cameras to catch violators

Currently, the penalty for passing a stopped school bus in Missouri is about $130.50, which supporters argue is not enough to deter dangerous behavior.

Now that the bill has been through a third read and passed through the House, it heads to the Missouri Senate.

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