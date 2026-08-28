Missouri school bus stop-arm fines increase to $500 starting today

PLATTE CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Missouri drivers who pass a stopped school bus now face significantly higher fines under a new state law that took effect today.

The penalty for illegally passing a stopped school bus has increased from approximately $130 to a minimum of $500 statewide.

New penalties for passing a stopped school bus

Under the new Missouri law:

First offense: $500 to $1,000 fine and possible license suspension

$500 to $1,000 fine and possible license suspension Second offense within five years: $1,000 to $2,000 fine and 90-day license suspension

$1,000 to $2,000 fine and 90-day license suspension Third or subsequent offense within five years : $1,500 to $3,000 fine and 180-day license suspension

: $1,500 to $3,000 fine and 180-day license suspension Violation resulting in physical injury to a child: Class E felony, up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000

Class E felony, up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 Violation resulting in serious physical injury: Class D felony, up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000

“It's not so much that I want somebody to be punished,” JT Thomas Transportation said. “I just want them to be aware. Don't drive distracted. Pay attention, and stop means stop.”

Steve Silvestri

The Platte County R-3 District says just this week, they have already recorded six stop-arm violations as students returned back to the classrooms.

“It’s sad to say, we shouldn't be in that situation," said Thomas.

Under Missouri law, drivers behind a school bus or traveling toward one on a two-lane road must stop when the bus's red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended. On roads with 4 or more lanes, drivers traveling in the opposite direction are not required to stop but should use caution.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

I have been following stop-arm violations in Platte County for more than a year after Thomas and the district began raising concerns about drivers illegally passing buses.

Platte County R-3 School District

Thomas said the reporting helped get the issue in front of state Rep. Mike Jones, who then helped move the effort forward in Jefferson City. The bill was then signed by Gov. Mike Kehoe this summer.

“Everyone I talked to identified it as an issue and something they were concerned about," Thomas said. "They're grateful that this awareness has been done."

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