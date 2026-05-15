KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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As the Missouri legislative session comes to an end today, supporters of a bill targeting drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses say they are optimistic the legislation will survive the final hours at the Capitol.

Missouri stop-arm bill gains momentum on final day of legislative session

House Bill 2742, also known as the stop-arm bill, targets drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses. The standalone bill was running out of time in the final days of session, but Missouri Representative Mike Jones said legislative leaders added the bill’s language into a broader public safety package that had already moved through both chambers.

Marlon Martinez

“We've talked quite a bit. Trying to get a bill through the House and the Senate to the governor's desk is no easy task, but very encouraged by the news I just heard from our floor leader was able to put on our stop arm bill to a broader public safety package, or omnibus,” Missouri House Representative Mike Jones said.

If passed today, The legislation would strengthen penalties and enforcement for drivers who fail to stop when school bus stop arms are extended.

Jones said local reporting and video showing drivers illegally passing stopped school buses in the Kansas City area helped bring attention to the issue inside the state Capitol.

“Looking at your coverage, you know, you really kind of set the train in motion by showing exactly what's happening or the danger that our children have been in at the bus stop,” Jones said.

He said lawmakers from both parties quickly supported the measure after seeing examples of dangerous stop-arm violations and hearing from school transportation leaders.

“Seeing what you reported on, I think extensively, looking at video and talking with JT, I knew there was a real problem,” Jones said. “Everybody's top priority is protecting our kids.”

Jones also said many people did not realize how common the problem was until the issue received widespread attention.

“Until you exposed what was happening, people really didn't know it was a problem, and they certainly didn't know the extent of the problem,” Jones said.

Jones said he hopes the legislation shows how local concerns can lead to change at the state level.

“I hope this is encouraging to people, and shows that when people get involved like you and parents and bus drivers that change can come, and change can come for the better,” he said.

If approved before lawmakers adjourn today, the omnibus package containing the stop-arm bill language would move to Governor Kehoe for final consideration.

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