Morton Amphitheater's first season has drawn 350,000 visitors to Riverside, boosting hotels and restaurants

RIVERSIDE, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Morton Amphitheater is nearing the end of its first season in Riverside, and the city says it is already seeing the impact the venue is bringing.

Marlon Martinez

Since the first concert earlier this summer, more than 350,000 people have visited Morton. The city of Riverside says its hotels and restaurants are feeling the impact — but some business owners want to see the same foot traffic as well.

Morton has now hosted 43 shows this season, averaging more than 10,000 people per show.

Mayor Kathy Rose says the numbers speak for themselves.

Marlon Martinez

"There's been collaterally upticks on the hotels and the restaurants, and even Parkville's restaurants have seen a great uptick, and I'm really proud about that, too," Rose said.

Rose says that impact is reaching beyond the amphitheater.

"I am absolutely a believer of whatever good happens anywhere in the city, we all win. And this is a, Morton is a great win for everybody in the in the city, because we're seeing people excited about coming to more concerts," Rose said.

But some business owners say they would also like to see more of that success. Lisa Bergrud of The Sorted Brick says concert-goers have not been making their way to her business in large numbers.

Marlon Martinez

"We haven't seen a lot of people that are on their way to the to the concert, but we have seen a couple that say they're on their way to the concert, and they're going to grab dinner before they go," Bergrud said.

Bergrud says one of the challenges is having enough restaurants and other businesses nearby to give people a reason to stick around.

Marlon Martinez

"On this side of Riverside, more towards Vivion and and Gateway, I'd love to see just some more small businesses that have a draw for people. So, maybe more eating places, more choices for that," Bergrud said.

The city says it will continue listening to feedback as it looks at what comes next for the area. Rose also addressed concerns about traffic flow leaving the venue.

Marlon Martinez

"We're continually listening to people, and again, some of the, some of the dissatisfaction has been getting out of the venue, and we are actually going to, after this season," Rose said.

The city is already looking at planning options for the area around Morton.

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