KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A new shuttle service is connecting Northland communities to the heart of World Cup activity in Kansas City, and local leaders hope it brings more than just convenience — they want it to drive new business north of the river.

New shuttle service links Northland communities to World Cup festivities in Kansas City

The River Cities Express links Parkville, Riverside, and North Kansas City to the FIFA Fan Fest downtown.

For $5 a ride, or $25 for six rides, the service gives fans a way to skip traffic and parking while exploring what the Northland has to offer.

Marlon Martinez

For Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose, the shuttle is the result of four years of preparation.

Marlon Martinez

"Four years ago, we found out we were getting the World Cup, and I have been working diligently," Rose said.

Rose said the experience fans have during the World Cup is central to the effort.

"The experience is everything, because nobody wants to stay in our city and say, wow, there's no way for me to get around, I can't get an Uber, whatever," she said.

"It just, it seems like that this is just to take a little bit of the edge off of people getting to their destination and where they want to go, and it's right, it's all about the experience," Rose added.

Marlon Martinez

Walking around downtown Parkville, the World Cup buzz is already visible. Businesses have leaned into the excitement, and at least one has already seen a measurable impact.

The Alley Bar, a nonprofit bar in downtown Parkville, has transformed into a popular Netherlands watch party destination.

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"Revenue wise, we had our best weekend, kind of in recent history, this weekend," Chris Wallingford, owner of the Alley Bar said.

Wallingford said the new shuttle could help even more people discover the area.

"As somebody who's from the Northland my whole life, it's great to see us get this exposure," Wallingford said.

"There's so many towns, there's Weston, Parkville, and North Kansas City and Riverside and Liberty and Smithville, that are great towns and have lots to offer, so it's great for us to get more exposure," Wallingford added.

The River Cities Express runs on days the FIFA Fan Fest is open.

Hours of Operation

Heartland Hello

June 11 (Thu): 1:00 – 6:00 PM

June 12 (Fri): 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM

June 13 (Sat): 2:00 – 10:00 PM

June 14 (Sun): 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

June 16 (Tue): 1:00 – 10:00 PM

Sports Town USA

June 19 (Fri): 12:00 – 8:00 PM

June 20 (Sat): 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

June 21 (Sun): 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

The World's Game

June 24 (Wed): 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM

June 25 (Thu): 1:00 PM – 12:00 AM

June 26 (Fri): 2:00 – 10:00 PM

June 27 (Sat): 3:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Home Team

July 3 (Fri): 12:00 – 11:00 PM

July 4 (Sat): 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

July 5 (Sun): 2:00 – 9:00 PM

KC Creates

July 9 (Thu): 2:00 – 7:00 PM

July 10 (Fri): 1:00 – 9:00 PM

July 11 (Sat): 12:00 – 10:00 PM

Route & Stop Locations

Stop 1: Park University, Parkville, Missouri — Parking available in Lot E in front of Herr House and Lot C above the Mackenzie Entrance

Stop 2: Argosy Casino, Riverside, Missouri — Pick up and drop off located across the street from the casino's main entrance along NW Argosy Casino Parkway, next to the large parking lot. Look for the River Cities Express sign.

Stop 3: ConnectKC26, North Kansas City, Missouri, 520 E. 19th Avenue (connecting shuttle to Fan Fest at the National World War One Museum and Memorial)

Service Dates

The River Cities Express will operate on the following Fan Fest dates:

June 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27

July 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11

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