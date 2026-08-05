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A new grocery store is opening its doors in Kansas City's Northland with a mission of serving the area's growing diversity.

New World Fresh Market opens second location in Kansas City's Northland

World Fresh Market is opening its second location Wednesday in the former Sun Fresh building near Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway. The store's leadership says months of research into the Northland's demographics showed many residents were underserved when it came to finding groceries and ingredients from their cultures.

Marlon Martinez

"We noticed right away by studying the demographics of the Northland that this diverse community is extremely underserved," said Anthony Estrada, a project consultant for World Fresh Market. "We started to study the demographics and try to understand our customer base, and that's kind of what our product selection is going to focus on."

Marlon Martinez

Inside the store, shoppers will find fresh produce sourced from regions including South America, Central America, Asia and the Mediterranean, along with aisles dedicated to products from countries and cultures around the world.

Marlon Martinez

Estrada said the goal is to create a shopping experience where customers feel represented while also encouraging people to explore foods and traditions they may not be familiar with.

"We have special aisles that are dedicated to ethnicities and even from places all around the world," Estrada said. "That's the exciting part of it — you get to learn new things and learn about different cultures."

Store leaders also say the investment extends beyond the grocery aisles.

World Fresh Market recently received approval for a 1% Community Improvement District (CID) sales tax, which will help fund improvements to the shopping center. The parking lot has already been repaved, and additional renovations to the building's exterior are planned.

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"We saw an opportunity to revitalize the area, the strip center and the community," Estrada said. "A grocery store is the cornerstone for any family."

The company also hired more than 100 employees from the surrounding community through open interviews. Estrada said the workforce reflects the diversity of the Northland, with employees speaking multiple languages to better serve customers.

Marlon Martinez

"We're excited to have friends and neighbors serve their own friends and neighbors," he said.

The grand opening celebration begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday, followed by the store officially opening its doors to customers.

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