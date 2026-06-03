North Kansas City passes temporary outdoor camping ordinance ahead of World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A week before the first World Cup whistle blows in Kansas City, the city of North Kansas City has temporarily passed an ordinance that prohibits camping in public spaces throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The ordinance, approved on Tuesday night by city council prohibits camping on public property from June 11 through July 21, a period that covers the World Cup matches scheduled in Kansas City.

The ban applies to all public parks, sidewalks, streets, and other city-owned property.

City leaders said the measure is designed to address concerns that some visitors could attempt to camp in public spaces if hotels and other accommodations become limited during the tournament.

Under the ordinance, the individuals found camping on public property will receive a 24-hour notice before tents or belonging can be removed.

Kansas City will host six World Cup matches, including a quarterfinals, at Kansas City Stadium—also known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

City leaders indicated additional discussions about long-term camping regulations could take place after the World Cup ends.

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