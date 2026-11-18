NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Schools in North Kansas City are looking for ways to save $16 million in recurring costs as it works to address a budget shortfall for the next school year.

NKC Schools budget shortfall concerns for families

The district says statewide funding challenges and projected revenue losses are contributing to that gap.

To gather input, the district recently held five community roundtables, inviting families to weigh in on the budget process. Nearly 400 people attended to share their thoughts and concerns.

Two of the biggest focuses were student transportation and technology — two areas that will impact families across the district.

KSHB 41

Sabrina Hasty has four children in the district. She says transportation is especially important for her kindergartner with an IEP, who needs extra help getting to school.

"Transportation would be a huge deal. I know that my kindergartner does need some extra help with transportation," said Hasty.

Hasty says losing those services would create a difficult situation for her family.

"I have no idea what my family would do if I wasn't at home to drive to all of these different schools and appointments and all that," Hasty said.

There's also a difference between what the state requires and what the district provides.

Missouri requires districts to provide transportation for students who live three-and-a-half miles or more from school. North Kansas City Schools' published policy provides free transportation to students who live one mile or more from school.

At the roundtables, shuttle routes to specialized programs ranked as the top priority to preserve.

North Kansas City Schools

Another area under review is student devices. Parents showed support for reconsidering the one-device-per-student model — especially for younger students.

North Kansas City Schools

"To be honest the devices i wasn't as concerned about. I've heard from teacher specially from the younger kids, they don't really use them."

But for Hasty, the bigger picture is making sure her children have the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

"I mean that's what we want as parents. Just give them the best that we can. And if Missouri can't help me do that, then you know we have to start looking at other places to make sure that they're taken care of," said Hasty.

The district says it's looking at bringing in an outside expert to review transportation. As of now, no final cuts have been announced in either area.

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