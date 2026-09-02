North Kansas City seeks community input on Northtown 2040 master plan

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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North Kansas City is launching a new master planning process and wants residents to help shape what the city looks like in the years ahead.

Marlon Martinez

The city kicks off its first community event for the Northtown 2040 Master Plan Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Center. A second opportunity for community input is scheduled for Thursday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., then culminating with a come-and-go Public Open House from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The plan covers a wide range of topics, including housing, downtown growth, parking, transportation and public spaces.

Marlon Martinez

"We wanted this to be a community-driven, a public-driven product, not from a one elected official, not from a staff," said Community Development Director Xue Wood.

North Kansas City has seen significant growth in recent years, with more apartments, businesses and people moving through the area. City officials say that growth is driving the need for a long-term vision.

Marlon Martinez

"We're a 5,000 permanent resident community, but we have over 30,000 daytime visitors. So there are a lot of housing demand," Wood said.

For residents like Bobbie Rice, who spends most mornings walking and socializing at Macken Park, the planning process carries personal stakes.

Marlon Martinez

"This is my peace, my place of peace, and I not only found the peace that I needed, I found some friends," Rice said.

Rice said she welcomes growth but hopes the city's green spaces are preserved in the process.

Marlon Martinez

"And so every morning whoever is here, we walk and we enjoy conversations and just pray that we can continue to have this park available to us," Rice said.

"I just hope it doesn't become all concrete. I like the trees. I like grass," Rice said.

City officials say they are actively seeking a broad range of perspectives as the plan takes shape.

Marlon Martinez

"Sometimes we find the different voices actually landed up at the same vision; they're just taking a different approach," a city official said.

The community workshops, known as charettes, are designed to give residents an extensive opportunity to weigh in on the city's future direction.

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