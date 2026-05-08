KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A month before Kansas City welcomes the world, small businesses in North Kansas City are preparing for what they hope will be a major boost from the FIFA World Cup.

North Kansas City small businesses prepare for FIFA World Cup despite visitor number speculations

With North Kansas City serving as one of the stops on the Connect2026 line, business owners are expecting increased foot traffic in the area — even as new reports show Kansas City hotel bookings are lagging behind other host cities.

Steve Silvestri

Inside Pro Apparel KC, preparations are already underway. From T-shirts to hats to custom-themed designs, owner Georgia Sirna is stocking up and getting ready.

Steve Silvestri

"It's awesome to be a part of it. I can't wait for North Kansas City to have all the people down here and build up the city even more than what it's already being built," said Sirna.

Steve Silvestri

Her daughter Jenni Ann has channeled that excitement into custom shirt designs, including one featuring the iconic North KC arch.

Steve Silvestri

"I love leaning into Kansas City and what we're known for, in the fountains, the buildings, the just signs that make Kansas City us," said Jenni Ann.

Steve Silvestri

Their goal is creating something memorable for visitors — even with reports showing Kansas City hotel bookings trailing behind other World Cup host cities.

Steve Silvestri

"It is what it is. We go along. We roll with the punches. We'll have product here, and just hope for the best."

Sirna said that regardless of whether turnout is less than expected or more, the visibility the FIFA World Cup brings to Northland businesses is already a win.

"I think it's great. I think it's definitely going to build North Kansas City up even more than already, is."

Pro Apparel KC will also have new designs coming out soon. A link to their website is available at KSHB.com.

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