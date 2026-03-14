North Kansas City's 42nd Snake Saturday kicks off with 5K benefiting adults with developmental disabilities

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

North Kansas City is marking its 42nd annual Snake Saturday celebration Saturday, March 14, officially kicking off St. Patrick's Day festivities in the Kansas City metro area.

Snake Saturday kicks off with 5K helping adults with developmental disabilities

For the second year, the celebration will begin with the Life Unlimited 5K and 1-Mile Walk, a run benefiting adults with developmental disabilities across the KC area.

“This is our second year, and we’re going to have over 500 runners, and it really just brings the entire community together to work together to help lift everyone up," said Julie Edlund, CEO of Life Unlimited.

The organization has been providing support services for people with disabilities throughout Kansas City for over 50 years.

"We help with housing employment services, day programs, customized services in your home, applied behavior analysis, just really focused on what an individual’s abilities are and how we can build on them so that they can survive in their life," Edlund said.

This year, the 5K has over 500 runners participating.

“Events like this, when the community comes alongside us, that allows us to do the work that we need to do and support the individual we need to support," said Emily Morgan, VP of External Relations for Life Unlimited.

Following the race, the Snake Saturday Parade steps off at 11 a.m.

Organizers are reminding attendees to plan ahead, as road closures will be in effect throughout the area.

—