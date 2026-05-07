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Neighbors near a beloved Kansas City park are raising safety concerns after two incidents last week that left families shaken.

Northland neighbors raise safety concerns at Penguin Park

Penguin Park, a well-known landmark in the Northland, has long been a gathering place for families in the area.

Steve Silvestri

"This one, I think it's kind of famous for this area — everybody knows Penguin Park is the one with the big penguin in it," Sarah Howard said.

Steve Silvestri

Howard recalls visiting the park as a child and still comes today for her daily morning walks.

"And there's so many different things, they've kind of made some additions to it over the years," Howard said.

Steve Silvestri

But throughout the years, neighbors say they have noticed a lack of care at the park — from trash throughout the area to unusual activity at night.

A viewer emailed me about an incident that happened last week. According to an incident report from KCPD, a man was taken into custody after allegedly setting fire to the park's bathroom, then running out with no clothes on in front of families and children.

"Honestly, that's terrifying to think. You know, I know stuff can happen anywhere, but I guess it's always just a bit of a shock whenever it happens so close to home," Howard said.

On the same day, another man was taken into custody for being within 500 feet of a public park after previously failing to register as a sex offender.

"We'll be looking out a lot more though, knowing that information," Howard said.

Steve Silvestri

Kansas City Parks and Recreation issued a statement following the incidents.

"Parks is aware of reports from residents and ongoing efforts are in place to address concerns. Maintenance crews are working daily to ensure a safe and clean park space for patrons of Penguin Park," the statement said.

Despite the concerns, Howard says the park remains an important part of her community.

Steve Silvestri

"I think I'll still continue coming here and bringing my family members here," Howard said.

KCMO Parks and Recreation says residents can reach out to them directly with any concerns.

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