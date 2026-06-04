KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

A Kansas City man says he's struggled to get the city's attention about infrastructure problems near Northwest 96th and 100th streets.

Northland resident says road, sidewalk and safety concerns are 'out of sight, out of mind'

Chris Reed has always lived in the Northland. He says the openness of the area brought him there in the first place.

Steve Silvestri

"I have always lived on the hillside of the city, and feel it's just kind of like home," Reed said.

Steve Silvestri

Reed goes on regular walks near Northwest 96th and 100th streets and says he can't help but notice problems along the way.

Steve Silvestri

"It's been broken sidewalk, some of these have been underwater type things, but when it floods or a heavy rain, it gets muddy," Reed said.

He also pointed out bullet holes on signs across the stretch and issues with the road.

Steve Silvestri

Reed says he has contacted the city using the 311 number but has not gotten answers about the issues he reported.

"I just don't see the attention that other areas of the city gets," Reed said.

He hopes speaking out brings more awareness to Northland residents.

"I think it would have taken me a long time to keep going on versus if you all weren't here, I would have tried to reach out to them again, just trying to reach someone else to try and get some attention up here and let them know that you know there is a problem," Reed said.

"People pay taxes, and some of us, I think, it's just forgotten about in having to get people like you up here to make a statement that people do care," Reed said.

The city's Public Works department responded, saying,

"A crew will go to the street to evaluate any damage. The city noted that the stretch of Northwest 100th Street is also referred to as Tiffany Springs Parkway, which is maintained by the Parks Department rather than Public Works.

From a Public Works perspective, there are no improvement projects currently planned for the stretch where Northwest 96th turns into Northwest 100th Street. However, a project is planned for North Platte Purchase that would include some improvements on Northwest 100th Street to the east of North Platte Purchase. That project would include road resurfacing, trail upgrades and general restoration in the area. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year and will take approximately one year to complete. Further infrastructure improvements are expected to continue in that area of the Northland over the next several years.

Residents who want the city to take on specific improvement projects are encouraged to submit a PIAC request at kansascitymo.portal.opengov.com. Residents can also contact their PIAC representatives, whose contact information can be found at the bottom of Kansas City's PIAC webpage at kcmo.gov. Public hearings about PIAC projects are currently being held in each district."

—