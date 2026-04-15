KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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With the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Kansas City this summer, nearby cities across the metro are preparing for a surge in visitors.

Northland residents set to cash in on short-term rentals during FIFA World Cup

In Parkville, city leaders have temporarily lifted the cap on short-term rentals to accommodate the influx of fans.

As part of my coverage in the Northland, I reported last year when the city of Parkville relaxed restrictions on short-term rentals. Since loosening those rules, the city has received and approved seven short-term rental applications tied to the World Cup.

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For homeowners like Zondi Kreheibel, the tournament offers a rare chance to be part of a major global event while earning extra income.

Marlon Martinez

"It's very, very exciting... the biggest sport in the world is coming to Kansas City. I never in my life thought I could be part of FIFA hosting," Kreheibel said.

Steve Silvestri

Kreheibel is no stranger to short-term rentals, though she took a break from hosting before the tournament was announced.

"I stopped that for many, many years, but I'm doing it for FIFA," Kreheibel said.

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Her motivation is both financial and personal.

"Absolutely. I need to cash in on this house because I want a pool, and my husband won't give me a pool," Kreheibel said.

Kreheibel is still finalizing her listing, but she said early research shows high demand.

"I did the AI thing to check their rates. And it's amazing what AI told me. If AI is telling the truth, I'm gonna make a lot of money," Kreheibel said.

She offered a simple reason for other homeowners who might still be on the fence about renting out their properties.

"Money. Absolutely money. Kansas City is in the heart of America right now," Kreheibel said.

Applications remain available on the city's website.

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