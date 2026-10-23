PLATTE CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Early voting is drawing thousands of voters across the Northland, with election officials in Platte and Clay counties reporting strong turnout during the first days of Missouri’s no-excuse absentee voting period.

Steve Silvestri

Clay County recorded 5,997 voter check-ins at its four early voting locations during the first two days, a significant increase from the 1,256 check-ins recorded during the first two days of no-excuse early voting for the August 2026 primary.

However, Clay County officials said turnout for the same period remains below what the county saw during the November 2024 election.

In Platte County, election officials also reported higher turnout than in previous no-excuse absentee voting periods.

—Northland voters turn out in higher numbers for early voting—

northland early voting

The county has recorded about 2,700 in-person voters so far. Nearly 900 people voted on the first day, and turnout surpassed 1,000 voters Wednesday, when polling hours were extended.

Platte County officials said they've had only one other midterm election with no-excuse absentee voting. During that election, the county recorded just under 7,000 total absentee votes.

For some voters, the opportunity to cast a ballot early means avoiding potentially long lines on Election Day.

Steve Silvestri

Cheryl Keimig, who typically votes at a church in Parkville, said she decided to try early voting this time.

“It means I know I don't have to wait in line, and it means that I'm fairly confident my vote is going to be counted, and that's what I need to do,” Keimig said.

She also sees the early turnout as a sign that people want their voices heard.

“I don't want people to be complacent. I want if you feel about something, you need to get out and let your voice be heard,” Kiemig said.

Steve Silvestri

Betty and Charlie Pool, who voted early together, said their interest in politics has grown over the years.

“When we were younger, we didn't pay attention to politics, but now we got time to,” they said.

The couple said their views and priorities have evolved as they have gotten older, and they believe this election could be an important moment for the country.

“We heard, and we want to be a part of the silver wave. They say there's a silver wave, and as you can see here, because we're retired, we can come early. So we just want to be a part of that," said Betty.

Election officials remind voters to make sure they bring a valid photo ID to the polling sites.

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