'Our voices are as important as their pockets': Groups to Rally at Washington Square Park for May Day protest

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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One of the largest protests of the day is expected to take place Friday evening at Washington Square Park, where more than 40 organizations are set to gather for a May Day rally.

Groups to Rally at Washington Square Park for May Day protest

The event will bring together groups representing a wide range of causes—from labor and economic justice to immigration and criminal justice reform.

“We deserve some of the tax breaks. Instead of the billionaires getting the tax breaks, they're already rich. They're just bleeding us drier than we already are, and it's not fair," said LaTonya Sullivan with SEIU Healthcare.

Members of SEIU Healthcare are joining the Missouri Workers Center, raising concerns about rising costs and potential cuts to critical services, including mental health care.

“This is our community. This is where we live. We need them to know that we mean business. We want them to help us, help our city thrive, instead of bringing us all down," said Sullivan.

They say the timing is especially significant as city leaders consider public funding for a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals—while many families continue to struggle with basic expenses.

“We want our concerns to be addressed. We want equality, we want fairness, and we also want the opportunity to let them know that if they don't start helping us, we're going to keep fighting forward," Sullivan said.

The concerns come after the Royals recently unveiled plans for a multi-billion-dollar ballpark district near Crown Center. Organizers argue the proposal could rely heavily on public funding and say it is moving forward without a public vote.

Advocates with the Missouri Workers Center and partner organizations say they believe the community has not had enough input in the process.

“What we are focused on is that they know that without our tax dollars, it could probably put a little damper on what they think they have going on with this Royals stadium,” Sullivan said.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Washington Square Park.

The Kansas City Police Department says officers do not plan to be stationed at the event but will monitor the gathering and have resources available if needed.

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