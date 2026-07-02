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A North Kansas City Colombian restaurant is preparing to welcome an influx of fans ahead of Colombia's World Cup match in Kansas City Friday.

Paisa MX in North Kansas City ready to welcome Colombian fans for World Cup match in Kansas City

At Paisa MX Colombian Mexican Restaurant & Bar, owner Antonio Romanis said the World Cup has been a boost for his business — and for Kansas City's growing Colombian community.

Steve Silvestri

"It's been helping us a lot. I mean, we have the restaurant and we have the other set up with the big screen, it's kind of like a great combination," Romanis said.

Steve Silvestri

Romanis said the energy at the restaurant has matched what he envisioned when he first opened it.

"Ever since we opened, we wanted a Colombian community to be here," Romanis said.

Steve Silvestri

"It seems like all Colombia is here," Romanis said.

Romanis also spoke to the broader excitement building in the community ahead of the match.

"There's a lot of Colombians in Kansas City. And with the team coming here, we are ready. It's going to be a great Colombian environment with lots of food, drinks, and the game. "

Among those feeling the excitement is Santiago Alba, who bought tickets to Kansas City matches months ago — not knowing his hometown team would end up playing here.

Al Miller

"We cried when we knew that Colombia was going to play in here," Alba said.

With a full house expected Friday, Romanis said the goal is to make North Kansas City feel a little like Colombia.

Steve Silvestri

"There will be a lot of people here, and we're going to try to make it as fun as possible and serve everybody," Romanis said.

Due to high volume, Paisa MX is taking reservations for Friday for both the restaurant and the watch party.

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