Park Hill bond projects take shape more than year after voters approved $128M measure

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More than a year after Park Hill voters approved a $128 million bond, construction is underway at one of the district's biggest project sites: Park Hill High School.

Park Hill bond projects take shape more than a year after voters approved $128M measure

The project is part of the district's GO Bond initiative, passed by voters last April. Phase 1 includes a major replacement of portions of the school.

Jack McCormick

These renderings give families a look at what the construction will eventually become.

Jack McCormick

The new space will include science and special education classrooms, a new cafeteria, library and media center. The project also includes a new baseball field and football field house.

Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District

"We can't do what we do in Park Hill without the community, and this is just one example of what our voters passed and are allowing us to do," said Marcus Fryatt, chief operations officer for Park Hill School District.

Jack McCormick

The district says the bond's impact is expected to last for generations.

"Having that opportunity to have an impact that will be around for 75 or more years is really something special for the district and for our community," Fryatt said. "Money doesn't always go as far, but we're going to impact every single one of our kids with the dollars that they're allowing us to use."

This is only the first phase for Park Hill High School. The district says another bond will eventually be needed to help pay for a future phase to finish the high school.

Jack McCormick

So far, the district says the projects are right on schedule. The new baseball field at the high school should be ready next spring, and Phase 1 of the high school is expected to be complete for the 2028–29 school year.

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