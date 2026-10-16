Parkville business owner worries Highway 9 redesign could hurt downtown businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A planned redesign of Highway 9 and downtown Parkville has some business owners worried construction could hurt their livelihoods.

Steve Silvestri

Jen McGuire, owner of The Parlor Boutique, says she moved her store from downtown Liberty after construction affected her business. Now, after about a year and a half in Parkville, she fears about the same issues.

“I've experienced that halt, and it is very sudden and jarring, and it really takes a toll very quickly because your bills keep coming,” McGuire said.

Steve Silvestri

The Highway 9 plan would shift the road south along the railroad tracks and behind the Southern Platte Fire Protection District fire station before reconnecting to Main Street. The broader downtown project also includes sidewalk improvements and changes intended to make the area safer for pedestrians and improve traffic flow.

McGuire worries construction could discourage customers from visiting downtown businesses, particularly those still building a customer base.

Steve Silvestri

Parkville's mayor says the city is working with business owners and has hired a liaison to help address concerns during construction.

Steve Silvestri

“There will never be a minute that people won't have access to your store," said Mayor Katerndahl. "Now there might be a plywood board over there for a weeks or something while they're putting in a new sidewalk."

He says businesses will remain accessible throughout the project.

The city has also opened a 30-day community input period to gather feedback from people who visit downtown. The input period runs through the end of October.

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