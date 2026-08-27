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Downtown Parkville is one of 25 finalists in the Hallmark Channel's Merriest Christmas Towns contest — and locals say the recognition is long overdue.

Parkville named top 25 finalist in Hallmark Merriest Christmas Towns Contest

"We've actually been asking people on the street and business owners, tell us what Parkville is in one word, and so many people said Hallmark," according to Jen O'Brien with the Mainstreet Parkville Association.

Steve Silvestri

The contest has organizers hoping to share what makes the downtown district special during the holiday season.

Steve Silvestri

"We feel like we do so many fun things and unique things down here during the holidays, and we wanted to share that magic of downtown Parkville during the holidays with as many people as possible," O'Brien said.

Mainstreet Parkville Association

One of Parkville's biggest holiday traditions is Christmas on the River.

"We do fireworks, we have live music, and it's just a celebration of Parkville," O'Brien said.

Steve Silvestri

That celebration extends to the small businesses along Main Street. Catherine Coughennower has owned The Baker's Table in downtown Parkville for about a year.

"The community has been very welcoming since day one... the locals, they support all the small businesses down here. I mean, you feel that love every day that you're open," Coughennower said.

Steve Silvestri

If Parkville wins, that support could grow significantly. The winning town could have a Hallmark movie filmed there.

"We have to win. It has to be Parkville. It's just meant to be," Coughennower said.

Steve Silvestri

Coughennower said she already has a location in mind for a potential film shoot.

"They got to come do a shot right in front of our bakery. No, they need to come in the bakery and buy something," Coughennour said.

Voting is open once per day through Sept. 4. Parkville will find out if it won on Halloween.

You can submit your vote here.

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