Parkville residents deal with significant damage after Tuesday night hailstorm

Residents in the Riss Lake neighborhood of Parkville are dealing with significant damage after a hailstorm Tuesday night dropped baseball-size hail on cars, homes and city property.

Evie Miller is one of many Parkville residents hit hard by the storm.

"All of the sudden, we see baseball-sized hail falling onto our cars," Miller said.

Miller shared photos of damaged vehicles and described what she witnessed during the storm.

"I saw golf ball-sized hail, windows completely shattered and damage the size of baseballs," Miller said.

Neighbors across Parkville reached out to me, saying the Riss Lake, Walnut Creek and Bell Road Manor areas were hit hard. At Riss Lake, many homes have severe roofing damage.

Even City Hall is having to call in for repairs.

Two police vehicles had their windows broken out by the hail.

Jeffery Rhodes, assistant city administrator, said city crews responded to residents who called for help.

"I know we had a couple reports of downed tree limbs and large branches, and so our streets team went out and cleared those and made sure the roadways were safe," Rhodes said.

Rhodes said the damage will be paid using risk pool funds. The cost is expected to be at least a couple of thousand dollars.

"We work with other municipalities. We all contribute to that fund," he said. "Where stuff like this happens, we submit the claims, just like anyone else does."

For Miller, the scale of the storm is something she says she will never forget.

"I have never seen hail that big before — golf ball-size, quarter-size. And I was just praying for everyone out there," Miller said.

