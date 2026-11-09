Parkville rolls out new process to tackle speeding complaints in neighborhoods across the city

PARKVILLE, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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The city of Parkville is looking at new ways to slow drivers down on its streets and in its neighborhoods. Now the city has a new process to help address those complaints.

Steve Silvestri

The new policy gives residents a more direct way to bring their speeding concerns to the city. The city will then look at factors such as how many vehicles use the street and how fast they're traveling before determining whether traffic-calming measures are needed.

Potential solutions could include speed tables, traffic circles or other roadway changes.

However, not every option works for every street. Parkville Mayor Dean Katerndahl said the city generally avoids traditional speed bumps because they can create challenges for fire trucks, ambulances and snow removal.

Steve Silvestri

"We're trying to balance what's a good way to slow traffic and still balance with the emergency vehicles and snow plows," said Mayor Katerndahl.

There are a few ways to address these issues with the new policy. That could mean more police patrols, flashing speed signs or even physical changes to the road — like a roundabout or narrowing certain streets.

For example, on South National Drive, the city added more signage earlier this year to help slow drivers down.

Steve Silvestri

"We're basically a neighborhood community, really. So the neighborhoods are really important to address. So we try to address them as best we can," Mayor Katerndahl said.

"But we're trying to balance again, like what's a good way to slow traffic and still balance with the emergency vehicles and snow plows," Katerndahl said.

The city says some requests could take longer to review and approve than others. Residents can get the process started by reaching out to Public Works or their alderman.

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