Parkville voters weigh 3 property tax levies for police, roads and city buildings on November ballot

PARKVILLE, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Parkville voters are being asked to approve three new property tax levies in November — money the city says it needs for police, road repairs and city buildings. But not everyone is convinced.

Three questions, three different needs and potentially hundreds of dollars more a year for some homeowners. The city says it needs the money to keep up with growing costs. But for some residents, it comes down to one thing — accountability.

Marlon Martinez

Dean Wilhite has watched Parkville change over the years. Now, with three tax questions on the November ballot, he wants to know exactly where that money will go.

"I'd like a little more accountability. I have attended some public meetings and I ask questions and I do not receive answers," Wilhite said.

Here's what voters are being asked to consider.

Proposition P would fund police personnel, equipment and training, with the potential to add two officers. That levy would last 10 years.

Proposition I would also last 10 years, helping pay for street repairs, sidewalks, curbs and stormwater improvements.

Proposition F would help pay for city building and equipment repairs and replacements. That levy would last 20 years.

Marlon Martinez

In a statement the city said,

"If voters do not approve the levies, the City will continue providing services with existing revenues, but services will be reduced based upon availability of funds; meaning, because the funding needs will remain, the City will have to evaluate future budgets, staffing, maintenance schedules and capital projects within available resources.

If voters do approve the levies, they will be analyzed annually with the ability to reduce them based upon those needs."

"It's becoming a little ridiculous, and I have the senior citizens tax credit. My property taxes went up anyway last year, and they say, 'Oh, it's because of the schools.' Well, they didn't tell us that part. Here we go again," Wilhite said.

If all three pass, the city estimates the owner of a $400,000 home would pay about $300 more a year in city property taxes.

Wilhite said he wants to see the numbers before supporting the proposals.

"Show me the numbers. Show me the evidence. It's real simple. I mean, there's not a lot of you know magic to this. Just show us what's going on," Wilhite said.

Each proposition is a separate ballot question, and voters will decide on each individually — so voters could approve all three or even just one.

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