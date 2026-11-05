Parkville weighs next steps after voters reject all 3 proposed property tax increases

PARKVILLE, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Parkville leaders are now evaluating their next steps after voters rejected all three proposed property tax increases aimed at funding police services, road improvements and city buildings.

The three propositions were on Tuesday's ballot, but none received enough support to pass.

The measures would have provided additional revenue for public safety, infrastructure improvements and repairs to city facilities.

In a statement, the City of Parkville thanked residents who participated in the election and said its commitment to the community remains unchanged.

"We will continue working to provide the highest level of service possible with the resources available to us, while carefully evaluating our priorities and future needs," the city said.

The election results brought mixed reactions from residents.

Steve Silvestri

Troy Wilson, who was against the propositions, questioned why residents should pay more in taxes when he believes the city needs to do a better job maintaining its existing infrastructure.

"Why pay more? The infrastructure they have, they are having in a budget, and they don't even take care of it. Look around," Wilson said.

Steve Silvestri

But Greg Knauer, who has lived in Parkville for 20 years, supported the proposals. He said he wants to see the community continue growing.

"Sometimes I think that people just don't want to add more taxes; you know, to their burden. I mind it a little bit, but I'm more interested in seeing Parkville keep growing strong.”

For now, the city has not announced plans to bring the measures back.

It says it will continue evaluating its priorities and determining how to provide services with the funding available.

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