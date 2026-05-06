Parkville's Route 9 redefine won't immediately fix Coffey Road floods

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Drivers navigating Route 9 near Coffey Road in downtown Parkville have long dealt with high water after heavy rain — and at least one car was stranded in floodwater last week.

Steve Silvestri

The City of Parkville is working on a major redesign of Route 9 to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians. Last year, the city voted on a plan that would shift Route 9 behind the fire station and rework the downtown triangle.

"Route 9 is one of the largest projects that Parkville has had in recent years."

City of Parkville

The redesign includes reworking the downtown intersection, though that work is still in progress.

"We're replacing a lot of the triangle downtown with a new intersection that's still in design."

Stormwater improvements are part of the overall plan, but Dan Harper with the city's Public Works Department says that piece has not been finalized.

Steve Silvestri

"Storm water is one component of our design, and throughout this project, we are going to continue to address storm water. It's one of the last design elements that we do," said Harper.

Harper said improving drainage is among the project's goals.

"Being aware of improving the current drainage situation so that we can get the water out of the downtown in a safe manner and get it to the river where it all ultimately drains, is one of our project goals," Harper said.

Steve Silvestri

However, because Route 9 is a state highway, day-to-day maintenance — including flood response — falls to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT says crews monitor the area during heavy and repeated rainfall and will close the road if necessary. The agency says it will continue to investigate and evaluate solutions to reduce water over the roadway.

MoDOT also notes the flooding near Coffey Road is not within the limits of the city's "Redefine Route 9" project.

"If it occurs on a state route, the state has ultimate jurisdiction over it."

Residents with stormwater concerns on Route 9 can reach out to MoDOT directly through their website.

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