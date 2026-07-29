KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Platte City leaders have hit pause on plans to install a surveillance camera at Rising Star Park after residents raised concerns about privacy — particularly given the camera's proposed location near a splash pad frequented by families and children.

Platte City has pauses flock cameras plans at Rising Star Park after families raised privacy concerns

The city has installed five Flock cameras and license plate readers throughout Platte City since last year to assist law enforcement. The proposed camera at Rising Star Park was described by city officials as primarily aimed at deterring vandalism.

Steve Silvestri

City records show 11 reported vandalism incidents at city parks over the past two years, a number officials say does not include unreported incidents.

Marlon Martinez

But for some residents, the camera's location crosses a line.

Steve Silvestri

Brandi Choen, who has called Platte City home for nearly 20 years, said the proposal troubles her.

"They don't make me feel safer. They make me feel like I'm under suspicion. They make me feel like I'm being watched all the time," Choen said.

Marlon Martinez

Choen said what makes the community special is its small-town feel, and she does not believe a camera near the splash pad is necessary.

"So it's not needed, especially not at a splash park with a bunch of little kids running around in bathing suits," Choen said.

She also raised broader concerns about the city's expanding camera network.

"They're basically watching us go to church, go to school," Choen said.

"Basically, treating everyday citizens like we're already criminals, and we haven't done anything. You know, we're not a bunch of ne'er do wells. We're pretty law abiding up here," Choen said.

Steve Silvestri

Mayor Amber Brune said she understands why parents have questions about a camera in that specific location.

"They're concerned with kids in swimsuits, just the nefarious things that are going around online that people are hearing about Flock, that it can be hacked, things like that," Brune said.

Steve Silvestri

Brune said the city must weigh those concerns against the need to protect park property.

"In the sense of the ones in the parks, I think it's just mostly vandalism driven," Brune said.

Not all residents share Choen's concerns. Kylie Nutt, who recently moved to the area, said she supports cameras if they help keep children safe.

Steve Silvestri

"I understand that, but at the end of the day, I think the greater safety concern is not letting a kid get hurt or injured," Nutt said.

Choen, meanwhile, argued the money being spent on cameras could be put to better use.

"I know that part of the push is safety and security and crime. And no one's pro crime. We think that those funds that are being used for the cameras can be used for our police to actually do real crime fighting," Choen said.

Steve Silvestri

The future of the Rising Star Park camera remains uncertain. City leaders say they will continue listening to residents before the Board of Aldermen makes a final decision.

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