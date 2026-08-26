Platte City residents voice concerns over surveillance cameras as contract extended through next year

PLATTE CITY. MO — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Platte City residents learned their neighborhood surveillance cameras will remain in place longer than expected, with the contract extended through April of next year.

Marlon Martinez

The contract extension was revealed during Tuesday's Board of Aldermen meeting, where a group of residents gathered to hear about the future of the cameras. The mayor said the extension does not prevent a vote to break the contract from happening sooner — potentially as early as next month.

For the past year, residents have shared frustration and concerns about the cameras.

Not everyone opposes them, however. Donald McGuire said he frequently visits Riverview Park. He said the he feels safe there because of the camera.

Marlon Martinez

“I'm glad it's here," said McGuire. "If it helps catch bad guys, I'm all for it. I'm willing to give up being watched.”

Ahead of the alderman meeting McGuire said he would like to see the cameras stay.

“I think that's great. I hope to see more," McGuire said. “I think the the trade-off is worth it. I mean, that's my opinion."

A group of residents who are against the cameras spoke at Tuesday's Board of Aldermen meeting.

Mayor Amber Brune said the city has listened to resident concerns and will continue to do so before making a final decision.

"My hope is that, after hearing from citizens tonight, if the Board feels ready to make a decision, we can place the issue on the September Board of Aldermen agenda for formal vote," Brune said.

The cameras will remain throughout the city for now. The city has placed a pause on one camera that was set to be installed at Rising Star Park.

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