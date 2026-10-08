Platte County campaign under investigation after doorbell video shows candidate removing campaign material

PLATTE CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A doorbell camera has captured what appears to be a Platte County presiding commissioner candidate removing a rival's campaign door hanger and replacing it with his own. The case has been handed to the county prosecutor's office for review.

PLATTE COUNTY CAMPAIGN DISPUTE

The video appears to show Dale Brouk, who is running for Platte County presiding commissioner, approaching a home and removing a campaign door hanger before replacing it with his own.

Jim Bosch

Jim Bosch says it was his campaign material that was removed and that the incident could affect his race.

Jack McCormick

“It’s very disappointing to see a candidate resorting to such tactics, and it’s damaging to my campaign,” said Bosch.

“I think it could impact it a great deal, depending on how long this has been going on or if this is a one-off. I don’t believe that it’s a one-off," said Bosch.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department said it received the case and handed it over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Missouri law does address certain campaign-material violations as election offenses. Current state law specifically makes it a Class Four election offense to willfully deface, mutilate or destroy a campaign yard sign on private property, with an exception for the property owner.

Whether that provision applies to the circumstances in this case is up to investigators and prosecutors.

Brouk responded on social media, writing: "I apologize for my actions for removing a door hanger." He also asked for "continued support."

Bosch commented on the apology.

"It was an apology. I'm wondering if he's apologizing for being caught or if he's apologizing for resorting to those tactics," Bosch said.

At this point, no charges have been announced.

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